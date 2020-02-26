Memorial sculpture unveiled in AC

Atlantic City's celebration of Memorial Day centered around Brown's Park where a sculpture in memory of Sergeant Harold Brown was unveiled Monday. Monday, May 28

A sculpture in memory of Sergeant Harold Brown in Brown’s Park in Atlantic City. The park is named for Sgt. Harold R. Brown, the first black resident of Atlantic City to be killed in World War II. The park is filled with playground sets, exercise equipment for adults and a community stage.

