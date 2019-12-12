Atlantic City vs Millville football

Millville's Shamore Collins #7 breaks free from Atlantic City's Connor Culmone #8 during the first half of high school game at Atlantic City School Friday Oct 25, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Sr.

6-0 219

Collins made 77 tackles, 21 for losses. He had five sacks and two interceptions. Collins has verbally committed to Sacred Heart University.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments