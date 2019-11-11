Atlantic City vs Millville football

Millville's Shamore Collins #7 breaks free from Atlantic City's Connor Culmone #8 during the first half of high school game at Atlantic City School Friday Oct 25, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Shamore Collins

Millville

The senior wide receiver/running back caught a touchdown pass and ran for two scores as the fifth-seeded Thunderbolts beat fourth-seeded Clearview 32-24 in a South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal Friday. Millville (5-4) faces top-seeded Shawnee (7-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.

