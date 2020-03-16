022420_spt_staugustine_016

St. Augustine Prep’s Shane Washart swims the 200-yard individual medley in the state Non-Public A state championship against Christian Brothers Academy on Sunday at The College of New Jersey. St. Augustine lost to CBA 95-75. View photos from both meets at HSLive.me.

SHANE WASHART

St. Augustine junior

The returning first-team Press All-Star finished eighth in the 500 freestyle and 10th in the 200 free at the state individual swimming championships, typically called the Meet of Champions. Placed second in Division A in the Coaches Meet's 200 individual medley.

