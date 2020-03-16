SHANE WASHART
St. Augustine junior
The returning first-team Press All-Star finished eighth in the 500 freestyle and 10th in the 200 free at the state individual swimming championships, typically called the Meet of Champions. Placed second in Division A in the Coaches Meet's 200 individual medley.
