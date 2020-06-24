Shawn Sypherd, of Upper Township, a middle school teacher, admitted to conspiracy to commit fraud of the State Health Benefits Plan. Sypherd’s actions resulted in more than $2.4 million in fraudulent reimbursements from the State Health Benefits Plan. He received more than $354,264 for his role as a recruiter, according to court documents.

