Shawnee’s Nate Summerville, right hauls in a touchdown pass from quarterback Matt Welsey (not pictured) during the first half of the Group IV regional championship game Saturday afternoon at Rutgers University in Piscataway. Hammonton lost the game 34-0, but finished a tremendous season 10-3, its first winning season since 2015, and the first sectional title since 2009. ‘From where we were to what we accomplished this year, I’m very proud of them, especially the seniors,’ Hammonton coach Jim Raso said.