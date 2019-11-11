102619_spt_buenafootball 6.jpg

Buena's Shayron Smithbey, left, runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Pleasantville during Friday night's game on October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Sharyon Smithbey

Buena Regional

The sophomore fullback rushed 13 times for 175 yards and four touchdowns as the fourth-seeded Chiefs beat fifth-seeded Burlington City 63-19 in a Central Jersey Group I quarterfinal. Buena (8-2) plays at top-seeded Willingboro (9-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.

