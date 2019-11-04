102619_spt_buenafootball 6.jpg

Buena's Shayron Smithbey, left, runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Pleasantville during Friday night's game on October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Shayron Smithbey

Buena Regional

The sophomore running back carried six times for 157 yards and two touchdowns as the Chiefs beat Gloucester Catholic 35-0. Fourth-seeded Buena (7-2) hosts fifth-seeded Burlington City (6-2) on Friday at 6 p.m. in a Central Jersey Group I first round game.

