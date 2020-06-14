Emily Hontz at her home in West Chester, Pennsylvania, last week. Hontz spent six weeks of her high school senior year at CHOP for Crohn’s disease. The experience made her decide she wanted to become an architectural engineer with a goal of designing children’s hospitals. The Penn State student has since gotten a scholarship from Professional Women in Construction and Torcon engineers.
PHILADELPHIA — No high schooler wants to spend nearly two months of senior year stuck in a hospital. But in 2019, that’s just what happened to Emily Hontz during her last semester at West Chester East High School.
Instead of getting to do all the fun stuff she had planned with family and friends — she had tickets for “Mean Girls” on Broadway — she underwent lengthy treatment at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where doctors worked to control her Crohn’s disease. The chronic inflammatory bowel condition had left her debilitated, weak, and unable to attend school.
But an unexpected thing happened as Hontz slowly walked the halls at CHOP. She began feeling the stirrings of a future career, inspired by the hospital’s sensitive design.
The layout of the floor seemed just perfect for the laps she needed to do to stay active. The atrium added light, cheer, and interest. The colors added a touch of both fun and calm. There were even places to socialize with other patients, with whom she had struck up friendships.
And suddenly, she had a vision of her professional future.
“I knew I wanted to go into some engineering field, and architectural engineering sort of got my attention,” she said. “But being at CHOP gave me a purpose: I wanted to create things that would affect how people feel and make them comfortable and happy.”
Hontz, 19, is now a rising sophomore in Penn State’s five-year architectural engineering program. Her hope is to eventually create health-care facilities that are pleasant, friendly, and accommodating, the way she found CHOP to be.
Hontz’s sense of mission, even a young age, has won her two $2,500 scholarships — one from Professional Women in Construction of New Jersey (PWCNJ), a trade group, and the other from Torcon Inc., a construction firm with offices in Philadelphia and New Jersey.
Erin Allen, PWC mentorship chairperson and a project manager with Torcon, nominated Hontz for a scholarship after hearing about the teen from none other than Hontz’s big brother, David Hontz, 25, a project engineer with Torcon.
When Allen met Hontz, she was impressed by her drive, as well as her commitment, which was all the more notable given her youth.
“Her dedication to what she is doing, and why, is truly motivating,” Allen said. “I believe her story speaks volumes at such a young age.”
Natalie Hagerty, CHOP’s senior director for facilities planning, said input from patient families is important to the hospital’s design processes.
“Our partnership with patient families is integral and invaluable, whether it’s brainstorming with the CHOP Youth Advisory Council,” a patients’ group that advises the hospital, “or one-on-one patient discussion about what makes a truly memorable space, it’s no exaggeration to say that the patient perspective has a direct impact on the facilities that you see today,” Hagerty said.
“I am thrilled to hear that Emily was inspired by CHOP,” she added. “When she’s ready for a job, she knows who to call.”
Hontz became interested in engineering through her brother, whom she used to visit when she was a kid and he was an engineering student at Penn State.
Back then, she wasn’t quite sure what she wanted to do. Then in her junior year of high school, she started getting sick.
The symptoms started as low energy, dizziness, and light-headedness. She was diagnosed with Crohn’s in early 2018 and was being treated at Nemours/Alfred I duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Del.
“Things were pretty steady for a while. Then around January of 2019, things just sort of exploded, and I got really sick really fast,” said Hontz, whose family then transferred her care to CHOP.
Hontz said she was nervous about going to CHOP, a big city hospital, and she didn’t know what to expect. But the medical staff went to work right away, trying to relieve her discomfort and bring her escalated symptoms under control. The doctors and nurses, she said, were really warm and kind.
And then there was the place itself.
“My room was really colorful,” she said. “I just felt welcomed and relieved as soon as I got there.”
The colors, the brightness, and openness of the hospital design were high points of her stay. And then there was the Sea Garden, a rooftop oasis at CHOP’s Children’s Seashore House, the hospital’s inpatient rehab center.
“It was definitely one of my favorite places,” Hontz said.
Her brother Dave gets excited, thinking about her future. Who knows? Maybe one day they’ll get to do a project together _ he involved in the construction side, Hontz in the design.
He’s proud of his sister’s spirit, which really shone through her long, tough hospitalization.
“It takes a certain type of person to draw positives from a negative experience,” said David, the oldest of the four Hontz siblings. “That’s just the sort of person Emily is. The Emily we know wouldn’t just take something lying down.”
For now, Hontz’s Crohn’s disease seems to be under control with medication. She’s looking forward to continuing her studies, and she is grateful for the scholarships. Her mom, Cindy Hontz, is a physical therapist who does home health care. Her father, Jack Hontz, who was the band director for Strath Haven High School, died from a heart attack in 2017.
The financial assistance is appreciated, said Hontz, but so is knowing that “there are people out there willing to encourage and help out women, specifically in this (engineering) field.”
It’ll be a few years before Hontz gets to do a design project of her own, but she knows what she’d like it to be.
“I think designing a children’s hospital would be really cool,” she said, “to be able to explain your ideas of how to make it a more comfortable, safe, and bright environment for kids — especially kids who are there long-term. That would be really a cool project to be a part of.”
Sysco Foods donation feeds Cape May zoo animals Sysco Philadelphia delivered 17 pallets of fresh vegetables, herbs and fruit to the Cape May County Zoo. The food could not all be used by local restaurants due to the temporary closing of restaurants in New Jersey. ‘The zoo dietary staff determined what could be used and cold stored for the animals. Once that was done, we realized there (were) still several pallets remaining,’ parks Director Ed Runyon said. ‘We didn’t want to see it wasted and immediately contacted 20 surrounding food pantries, and several came to the park and picked up the remaining boxes.’ The Cape May County Zoo is free and depends heavily on donations to support animal care, officials said. The parks and zoo are closed to the public until further notice. Donations can be made at cmczoo.com.
The Cape May County Park & Zoo received a donation from food distributor Sysco of 17 pallets of fruit, vegetables and herbs. The donation comes after Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order temporarily closed dine-in services at restaurants amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The pallets contained bananas, strawberries, cantaloupes, lemons, limes and avocados as well as parsley, tarragon, garlic, squash, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, cabbage and lettuce, said Ed Runyon, parks director. After zoo staff determined what could be used, they realized several pallets of food remained. The zoo then contacted about 20 food pantries to donate the remaining items, Runyon said.
Emily Rieximger 4, of Cape May Court House, creates a princess crown at a craft station at the zoo. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Visitors listen to guest princesses at Princess and Pirate Day a the Cape May County Park Zoo. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Students from City College in New York City, stop and pose for a picture with pirates at the zoo. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Keely Cobb 5 and her sister McKenzie 8, of Cape May, pose for a photo with pirates, Capt. Kristian and his parrot Red and Lady Lavender and JInx during Princess and Pirate Day at the zoo. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Visitors listen to guest princesses at Princess and Pirate Day a the Cape May County Park Zoo. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Miss Cape Resorts Jessica Wriggins, reads Put Me In The Zoo to visitors during a storytime read in the zoo. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Mary O’Donnell 3 of Dennis Township, dresses as her favorite princess to visit the Cape May County Park Zoo with mom Erin. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Miss Cape Resorts Jessica Wriggins, reads Put Me In The Zoo to visitors during a storytime read in the zoo. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Visitors to the Cape May Zoo were tasked to find shapes posted through the zoo as part of a scavenger hunt during Pirate and Princess Day. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Keely Cobb 5 (front) and her sister McKenzie 8, of Cape May, pose for a photo with pirates, Capt. Kristian and his parrot Red and Lady Lavender and JInx during Princess and Pirate Day at the zoo. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Two participants from this summer’s Tech Trek visited the Cape May County Park & Zoo on Aug. 29 to place water barrels in strategic places for the animals and vegetation. Each summer, Stockton University and the American Association of University Women partner to host Tech Trek, a weeklong residential camp for eighth-grade girls focused on science, technology, engineering and math. More than 60 girls attended the program, six of whom were from Cape May County. The Our Water workshop was led by Tech Trek Curriculum Coordinator Meghan Hooper-Jackson, center. Green Creek resident Lindsey, right, an alumni Tech Trek camper, visited the zoo to support the camp and help enforce efforts for water conservation and the repurposing of water. Lyla, left, a Tech Trek camper, traveled more than 2½ hours from Glen Rock, Bergen County, to place the rain barrels where the public could see them in use.
Visitors to the Cape May County Park & Zoo may catch a glimpse of Amy King walking around during afternoons on the grounds of the zoo, but every animal sees King five mornings a week. King, of Middle Township, is the sole dietitian for the zoo’s 500 animals and an animal keeper.
Cape May County Park & Zoo dietitian Amy King prepares food for the red pandas. On a recent Thursday, she fed them a lunch snack of grapes, banana and apple slices.(tncms-asset)d4f0429a-ac94-11e8-9313-00163ec2aa77[1](/tncms-asset)
Emily Zidamic, wastewater program engineer from the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority, displays the stages of wastewater treatment Saturday during the Earth Day celebration at the Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
On November 17th , the Cape May County Zoo hosts a Pirate and Princess event where children are encouraged to dress up in character and particpate in games, singing, and meet up with an assortment of pirates and princesses.
On November 17th , the Cape May County Zoo hosts a Pirate and Princess event where children are encouraged to dress up in character and particpate in games, singing, and meet up with an assortment of pirates and princesses. Gladis McGraw, of Cape May Point, makes pirate newspaper hats for the kids.
On November 17th , the Cape May County Zoo hosts a Pirate and Princess event where children are encouraged to dress up in character and particpate in games, singing, and meet up with an assortment of pirates and princesses.
On November 17th , the Cape May County Zoo hosts a Pirate and Princess event where children are encouraged to dress up in character and particpate in games, singing, and meet up with an assortment of pirates and princesses.
On November 17th , the Cape May County Zoo hosts a Pirate and Princess event where children are encouraged to dress up in character and particpate in games, singing, and meet up with an assortment of pirates and princesses. Carter Bernard, 4, of Ocean City.
On November 17th , the Cape May County Zoo hosts a Pirate and Princess event where children are encouraged to dress up in character and particpate in games, singing, and meet up with an assortment of pirates and princesses.
On November 17th , the Cape May County Zoo hosts a Pirate and Princess event where children are encouraged to dress up in character and particpate in games, singing, and meet up with an assortment of pirates and princesses.
On November 17th , the Cape May County Zoo hosts a Pirate and Princess event where children are encouraged to dress up in character and particpate in games, singing, and meet up with an assortment of pirates and princesses.
On November 17th , the Cape May County Zoo hosts a Pirate and Princess event where children are encouraged to dress up in character and particpate in games, singing, and meet up with an assortment of pirates and princesses.
After being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cape May County Zoo is reopening Saturday.
The zoo will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. with new safety precautions in place to keep visitors, staff and the animals safe from COVID-19, according to a news release from the county. During this time that the zoo was closed, in accordance with an Executive Order from Gov. Phil Murphy, the zoo staff continued to maintain the zoo and take care of the animals following strict safety protocols.
“Our guests have been waiting for the day that we could reopen the Zoo,” said Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the zoo. “The staff has done a wonderful job in the time we have been closed caring for the animals and creating dozens of Virtual Zoo videos for schools. But there is no substitute for the real thing. People will now be able to go back to our zoo this weekend.”
Tree to Tree Adventure Park is also reopening at the zoo, which is an aerial adventure and zip line park, according to the release.
“It is a proud day to say that we are reopening the Cape May County Zoo,” said Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton. “I was talking daily with the Governor’s Office and Freeholder Hayes on this issue. I want to commend Freeholder Hayes, who was a strong voice in reopening the Zoo, and the entire Zoo staff, for the hard work they have put into getting reopened and the plans put in place to keep everyone safe.”
Some of the safety measures being put in place now include asking every guest over the age of 2-years-old to wear a mask when visiting, according to the release. This is for the protection of both the guests and animals, as some of the species are known to be the susceptible to the virus.
Guests are asked to maintain social distancing from other groups and families when visiting, according to the release. A one-way directional flow throughout the zoo has been set up to reduce the amount of interactions between guests where possible. Capacity of the zoo will be watched closely to ensure it doesn’t get overcrowded with guests. Also, the Aviary and Reptile House will remain closed at this time.
Cape May County / PROVIDED
Peter Cyr zookeeper at Cape May Zoo caring for the animals amid COVID-19 Friday April 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Jen Berg, 30, of Cape May Court House, helps care for some of the approximately 500 animals.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cape May Zoo zookeepers are caring for the animals amid COVID-19 Friday April 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Alex Ernst, Veterinarian at Cape May Zoo talks about caring for the animals amid COVID-19 Friday April 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cape May Zoo zookeepers are caring for the animals amid COVID-19 Friday April 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cape May Zoo zookeepers are caring for the animals amid COVID-19 Friday April 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cape May Zoo zookeepers are caring for the animals amid COVID-19 Friday April 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Peter Cyr, the zookeeper at the Cape May County Park and Zoo, cares for camels at the zoo in Cape May Court House on Friday.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Alex Ernst, Veterinarian at Cape May Zoo talks about caring for the animals amid COVID-19 Friday April 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cape May Zoo zookeepers are caring for the animals amid COVID-19 Friday April 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Alex Ernst, Veterinarian at Cape May Zoo talks about caring for the animals amid COVID-19 Friday April 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cape May Zoo zookeepers are caring for the animals amid COVID-19 Friday April 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A peacock walks around the zoo on Friday. The zoo has been closed to visitors since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
After the Easter egg hunt, Sarah Hughes, 9, of Cape May Court House, left, and Kayla Brown, 10, of Villas, sort their eggs. Photo by Stefanie Campolo
Stefanie Campolo
Have big fun with a range of various animals at ‘Boo at the Zoo’ at the Cape May County Zoo.
Two participants from this summer’s Tech Trek visited the Cape May County Park & Zoo on Aug. 29 to place water barrels in strategic places for the animals and vegetation. Each summer, Stockton University and the American Association of University Women partner to host Tech Trek, a weeklong residential camp for eighth-grade girls focused on science, technology, engineering and math. More than 60 girls attended the program, six of whom were from Cape May County. The Our Water workshop was led by Tech Trek Curriculum Coordinator Meghan Hooper-Jackson, center. Green Creek resident Lindsey, right, an alumni Tech Trek camper, visited the zoo to support the camp and help enforce efforts for water conservation and the repurposing of water. Lyla, left, a Tech Trek camper, traveled more than 2½ hours from Glen Rock, Bergen County, to place the rain barrels where the public could see them in use.
Randi Ziring / submitted
The African lions at the Cape May County Zoo are a regal sight to behold. And these guys have loads of courage.
PROVIDED/
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian feed the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian feed the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian prepare the food for the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian prepare the food for the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian feed the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Visitors to the Cape May County Park & Zoo may catch a glimpse of Amy King walking around during afternoons on the grounds of the zoo, but every animal sees King five mornings a week. King, of Middle Township, is the sole dietitian for the zoo’s 500 animals and an animal keeper.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian prepare the food for the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian prepare the food for the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian feed the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian prepare the food for the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cape May County Park & Zoo dietitian Amy King feeds a red panda. ‘I check on every single animal and feed each animal’ at the zoo, said King, 43.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cape May County Park & Zoo dietitian Amy King prepares food for the red pandas. On a recent Thursday, she fed them a lunch snack of grapes, banana and apple slices.(tncms-asset)d4f0429a-ac94-11e8-9313-00163ec2aa77[1](/tncms-asset)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian feed the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian feed the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian prepare the food for the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian feed the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian prepare the food for the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian feed the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian prepare the food for the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian feed the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Captain America, Spider-Man and Wonder Woman greet visitors at the Earth Day celebration at the Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
Dale Gerhard / For The Press
Emily Zidamic, wastewater program engineer from the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority, displays the stages of wastewater treatment Saturday during the Earth Day celebration at the Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
Dale Gerhard / For The Press
Children have fun jumping in an inflatable bouncer Saturday during the Earth Day celebration at the Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
Dale Gerhard / For The Press
Early morning rain didn't hinder the start of the Earth Day celebration at the Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
Dale Gerhard / For The Press
Sylvia Lockwood, of Cape May Court House, displays plants and natural oil extracts during the Earth Day Celebration at the Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
Dale Gerhard / For The Press
Captain America, Spider-Man and Wonder Woman give kids a superhero workout Saturday during the Earth Day celebration at the Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
Dale Gerhard / For The Press
Early morning rain did not dampen the spirits of runners in the 5K through the Cape May County Park & Zoo during the Earth Day celebration Saturday.
Dale Gerhard / For The Press
Early morning rain did not dampen the spirits of runners in the 5K through the Cape May County Park & Zoo during the Earth Day celebration Saturday.
Dale Gerhard / For The Press
Regina Bartolomeo, of Mullica Township, and her grandson Eli examine turtle shells, furs and bones on display at the Cape May County Park & Zoo during an Earth Day celebration Saturday.
Dale Gerhard / For The Press
