The state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is asking for bids for the demolition a shed on the site of the Atlantic City Armory, 1008 Absecon Blvd. The organization will be accepting bids until 10 a.m. Sept. 4.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
