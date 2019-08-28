Armory

There is a request out for bids to demolish the Atlantic City Armory building in Atlantic City Monday Aug 26, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

The state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is asking for bids for the demolition a shed on the site of the Atlantic City Armory, 1008 Absecon Blvd. The organization will be accepting bids until 10 a.m. Sept. 4.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

