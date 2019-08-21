Sheena Easton 1

8:30 P.M. FRIDAY, AUG. 23; $35, $55

WHAT TO EXPECT: Grammy Award-winning singer Sheena Easton made her mark in the 1980s with hits such as “Modern Girl,” “Morning Train (9 to 5),” “We’ve Got Tonight,” “Sugar Walls,” “U Got the Look,” “ Strut” and “For Your Eyes Only.” She’s also starred in Broadway productions such as “Grease” and “Man of La Mancha.” Friday’s concert will serve as a benefit for the Schultz-Hill Foundation and fans can expect to hear Easton performing all of her big hits for a good cause.

