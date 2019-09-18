HARD ROCK

7 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 21; $59

WHAT TO EXPECT: Hailing from Jacksonville, Florida, Shinedown are a melodic hard rock band that has sold over 10 million albums during their tenure. 14 of their songs have reached the top spot on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Charts. On Saturday they come to Atlantic City to rock the Hard Rock. Set lists from recent shows have included songs such as “45,” “Sound of Madness,” “Diamond Eyes,” “Second Chance,” “Enemies,” “Unity,” “I’ll Follow You,” “Cut the Chord” and “Devil.”

