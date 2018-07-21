The Museum of Cape May County’s newest exhibit, ‘Shipwreck! Wrecks of the North Atlantic,’ will open to the public July 24 and run through the summer.
Curated by wreck-diving guide Capt. Gene Peterson, of Atlantic Divers, this exhibition tells the tales of ships and lives lost in the Atlantic through the use of artifacts taken from the ocean’s floor.
The collection spans Peterson’s 50-year diving career and includes artifacts from wrecks up and down the northern Atlantic coast. Peterson personally recovered each artifact on display.
Of special interest are artifacts recovered from the wreck of the S.S. Miraflores, sunk by a German U-boat patrolling off Cape May County. The Miraflores went down with her crew of 32 on Feb. 19, 1942.
On display is the helm of the Miraflores, recovered by Peterson’s Atlantic group.