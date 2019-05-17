A now-dead Ohio State team doctor sexually abused at least 177 male students from the 1970s through the 1990s, and numerous university officials got wind of what was going on over the years but did little or nothing to stop him, according to a report released by the school Friday.
Dr. Richard Strauss groped or ogled young men while treating athletes from at least 16 sports and working at the student health center and his off-campus clinic, investigators from a law firm hired by the university found.
"We are so sorry that this happened," Ohio State President Michael Drake said at a news conference, using words like "shocking," ''horrifying" and "heartbreaking" to describe the findings.
He said there was a "consistent institutional failure" at Ohio State, the nation's third-largest university, with nearly 65,000 students and a half-million living alumni. The school "fell short of its responsibility to its students, and that's regrettable and inexcusable."
Basketball
NBA bans Pacers' Evans: The NBA banned Indiana Pacers guard Tyreke Evans at least two years for violating the league's anti-drug policy.
The league announced Evans had been dismissed and disqualified Friday. He can apply for reinstatement in 2021.
Pacers general manager Kevin Pritchard declined comment at the NBA draft combine in Chicago. The team said in a statement it would reach out to Evans to offer support.
A 10-year veteran who will be a free agent after the season, Evans averaged 10.2 points in 69 games after signing with the Pacers in July. He scored 19.4 points per game for Memphis in 2017-18 and previously played for Sacramento and New Orleans.
Tennis
Nadal reaches Rome semis: Rafael Nadal put away Fernando Verdasco 6-4, 6-0 at the Italian Open on Friday and ought to be a little nervous.
He's conceded only six games in six sets at the Foro Italico but he's reached the semifinals.
Nadal has fallen in the semifinals of his last three tournaments — all on his favored clay. And next up is Stefanos Tsitsipas, whom Nadal lost to in Madrid last week.
Meanwhile, Roger Federer and top-ranked Naomi Osaka withdrew before their quarterfinals because of injuries.
Federer reported a right leg injury ahead of his match against Tsitsipas, and Osaka said her right hand was hurting before she was to play Kiki Bertens.
Auto racing
Dale Jr. to drive pace car at Indy: Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. will drive the pace car for the Indianapolis 500.
Earnhardt will drive the Corvette Grand Sport Official at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to lead the 33 drivers to the green flag May 26.
Baseball
Mets place Conforto on IL: Twelve years later, Carlos Gómez is back in the New York Mets' lineup.
New York selected Gómez's contract from Triple-A Syracuse and had him batting sixth and in right field Friday night at Miami.
The Mets placed outfielder Michael Conforto on the seven-day injured list due to a concussion, and designated outfielder Keon Broxton for assignment. They recalled right-hander Paul Sewald from Syracuse.
Gómez, an All-Star for Milwaukee in 2013-14, last played for the Mets when he was a rookie in 2007. They signed the 33-year-old outfielder to a minor league contract in March, and he batted .270 with 22 RBIs in 35 games for Syracuse.
Dodgers' Maeda to IL: Kenta Maeda fouled a ball off his left thigh in his last start, leaving a bruise that prompted the Los Angeles Dodgers to put him on the 10-day injury list.
Maeda gave up only three hits and struck out a dozen batters in 6 2/3 innings of a 2-0 win over the Padres on Wednesday. He also had the decisive hit, a two-out, two-run single in the second inning. He fouled a pitch off his left thigh in a later at-bat. The Dodgers decided Friday to put him on the injury list, giving him time to heal.
— Associated Press