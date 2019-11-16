At least two people were wounded after someone fired a gun during Friday’s Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II high school football playoff game.
Late coach Bill Walsh dedicated to family, football, Holy Spirit: The former Spartans football coach and administrator died at his Galloway Township home Friday morning after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 52.
Cold snap sends sea turtles into shock: A sudden shift in the weather caused the endangered green sea turtles to go into a state of cold shock, debilitating them in the back bays along the New Jersey barrier islands. Local volunteers have already done several rescues of turtles, in an attempt to prevent them from freezing to death.
South Jersey residents divided over impeachment hearings, but most find them hard to follow. Friday marked the second day of televised public hearings in Washington, D.C., with testimony from ousted U.S. Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.
Hammonton, Ocean City advance to sectional football finals: Get the rest of Friday night's scores and coverage here.
The Ocean City High School girls soccer team will try to cap its already historic season with one final victory Saturday in the program’s first state championship game.
