Bill Walsh

Bill Walsh works with his team during practice in 2003, when he was the new head coach of the Spartans. He pumped life back into the school by winning games on the field and raising funds off it.

Shooting at Pleasantville High School

Police investigate the scene where two people were shot Friday night at Pleasantville High School during a football game.

At least two people were wounded after someone fired a gun during Friday’s Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II high school football playoff game.

Late coach Bill Walsh dedicated to family, football, Holy Spirit: The former Spartans football coach and administrator died at his Galloway Township home Friday morning after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 52.

Cold snap sends sea turtles into shock: A sudden shift in the weather caused the endangered green sea turtles to go into a state of cold shock, debilitating them in the back bays along the New Jersey barrier islands. Local volunteers have already done several rescues of turtles, in an attempt to prevent them from freezing to death.

South Jersey residents divided over impeachment hearings, but most find them hard to follow. Friday marked the second day of televised public hearings in Washington, D.C., with testimony from ousted U.S. Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

Hammonton, Ocean City advance to sectional football finals: Get the rest of Friday night's scores and coverage here.

Wearing #16 for Walsh

Holy Spirit honors long time coach Bill Walsh who passed away today. Nov. 15, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

The Ocean City High School girls soccer team will try to cap its already historic season with one final victory Saturday in the program’s first state championship game.

