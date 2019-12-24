Shootings, impeachment drama among New Jersey's top stories

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019 photo, emergency responders move heavy equipment near the scene of a shooting in Jersey City, N.J. Authorities say six people, including a police officer and three bystanders, have been killed in a furious gun battle that filled the streets of Jersey City, New Jersey, with the sound of heavy gunfire for hours. The dead include two suspects. The shooting was one of the top news stories in New Jersey in 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Two attackers killed a police officer, drove to a kosher market in Jersey City where they shot and killed three civilians inside, and engaged in an hourslong shootout with police in December.

The gun battle left the attackers dead and threw into turmoil a part of the city that has seen the Orthodox Jewish population boom in the mostly African American neighborhood.

David Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50, were driven by hatred of Jews and law enforcement, authorities said. Officials labeled the attack an act of domestic terrorism.

Several questions remained unanswered, including whether the grocery store was a specific target and what led to the officer’s death.

Meanwhile, there were chilling images as players and spectators dove for cover at a high school football playoff game in Pleasantville, near Atlantic City, in November. There, a gunman opened fire from the stands, killing 10-year-old Micah Tennant and wounding two others.

The accused gunman was awaiting trial.

The game was completed the following week at the Philadelphia Eagles stadium.

