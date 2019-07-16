Morey's Park

Craig Matthews, press photographer of Atlantic City Press play Donkey King at Morey’s Park. July 10, 2019 (Pamela Dollak / Staff Photo)

Located near the Kong ride, bought up all kinds of awesome Morey’s merch from koozies and keychains to ball caps and sweatshirts at Kong & Co. Then we enjoyed a chocolate-covered banana called the “Kong,” of course. Bonus! They have vintage Donkey Kong there, which Photographer Craig Matthews was all over. Though he admitted he was a little rusty, he showed off his barrel-jumping skills with ease.

