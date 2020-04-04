1st Round of ShopRite LPGA Classic

The 1st round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway on Friday. June 7, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

Fate of this year's ShopRite LPGA Classic determined by June 1: The $1.75 million tournament was originally scheduled to be played May 29-31 at the Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township. It has since been moved to the summer.

Demolition plans for Trump Plaza underway, attorney says: The owner of the former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino says the building is coming down and that the city’s legal action seeking its immediate demolition is unnecessary.

What locals are saying about the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on their lives: The variety of ways the ongoing pandemic is affecting locals, in their own words.

South Jersey shore communities limit short-term rental business amid COVID-19: All 16 communities in Cape May County have either passed proclamations or executive orders discouraging short-term rentals and discouraging nonessential visitation.

Shore towns concerned but remain optimistic about summer: Memorial Day — the unofficial start of summer — is less than two months away, and there's some growing concern about how the pandemic will affect the season.

Ventnor Boardwalk and beach closes at noon on Friday April. 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

