Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I need a cheap small coffee maker to take with me to Las Vegas. Those casino hotels never have a coffee maker in the room. I need coffee as soon as I wake up. I think they want you to go gamble to get a cup of coffee. I want to take a cheap one with me and leave it there. Plus I have a little room in my suitcase for souvenirs on my way home! — Cheryl T.
Dear Cheryl: Guess what, I do the same thing! This week at ShopRite they have a black Proctor Silex coffee maker on sale for $9.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I used to be able to buy McCormick Hunter Sauce mix at Acme. Now I can’t seem to find it anywhere! Can you help me find it? — Barbara
Dear Barbara: According to the McCormick website, Hunter Sauce mix has been discontinued. You may be able to find it in a Dollar Store. The good news is Knorr makes a Hunter Sauce mix. Walmart, Ebay, and Amazon sell it. I emailed you a recipe for how to make it yourself.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find a sandwich grill? In 53 years we had two GE ones with removable flat grill plates. The one with the divided plates are awful. — CT, Millville
Dear CT: You are in luck! I found a used one in good shape on Ebay.com for $21, plus shipping. I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I’m tired of lugging my sweeper down the basement. I’m in need of a cement floor vacuum for quick vacuuming. The cheaper the better (if it works!). — Jenny L.
Dear Jenny: Walmart has a Bissell 3-in-1 lightweight stick vacuum which converts into a hand vacuum too, on sale for $19.86 at Walmart. In my opinion, nothing sucks up dust and dirt better than a Shop Vac. Walmart has a 3 gallon 3.0 peak HP wet/dry vacuum for $32.44 with lots of attachments. I would go with that.
Reader tip
Joanna wrote back to thank Lorraine O’Neill for Richard’s Sharpening Service in Northfield. However, she found an old business card of Steve who serviced her vacuum cleaner and owns The Factory Outlet Sewing Center on Landis Avenue in Vineland. He also sharpens knives and is closer to her.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Skippy 15- to 16.3-ounce peanut butter: 88 cents with an Acme digital coupon. Limit one.
• Lean Cuisine or Signature Select Entrees: half price.
• Ronzoni pasta: 88 cents per pound.
• Eight O’Clock 12-ounce coffee: $6.99.
• Entenmann’s full line: half price.
ShopRite
• Cherries: $1.77 per pound with the coupon in the circular from Sunday’s Press.
• Today and Thursday, Steve’s one pint ice cream: 99 cents with a digital coupon. Limit four.
• Herr’s potato chips: Half price.
• Bic Crystal 10 pack of pens: 99 cents. Buy two, use the $1.50 coupon from last week’s Sunday Press, making your cost 48 cents for 20 pens.
• ShopRite brand American Cheese and Domestic Ham in deli department: $3.99 per pound each.
Tips
• Backpacks are half price at Rite Aid.
• Wonderful Pistachios are $5.99 per pound bag at Walgreens. Xtra liquid laundry detergent is three for $4.
• Clarisonic products are 30% off at Ulta.
• Texas Instrument TI-84 calculator is $88 at Walmart.
• Pint of blueberries are $1.69 each at Save A Lot. Mangos are 79 cents each.
• Maxwell House instant 8-ounce coffee is $3.99 at CVS.
• Lunchables are $1 at Target. Spend $30 or more on bedding, bath, indoor furniture, rugs or lighting and get $10 off with the coupon in their circular from Sunday’s Press.
• Hass avocados are 59 cents at Aldi. A fresh rack of lamb is $9.99 per pound.
• Northwest Territory Front Porch Tent regularly $299.99 is on sale at Kmart for $199.99.
• Norton Security Premium for 10 devices is half price at Staples for $44.99.
• 24-pack of bottled Purified Water is $1.99 at Big Lots.
• Go Wise 6 quart 12-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker is half price at Boscov’s for $49.99.
• Hellmann’s Mayonnaise or Miracle Whip are $2.95 each for 30 ounce jars at Dollar General.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.