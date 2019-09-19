TJ Crudup had touchdown runs of 10, 1 and 15 yards for Barnegat. Matt Scott had an 80-yard punt return for a score. Matt Vernieri got an interception with 2 minutes, 54 seconds left in the game.

Shore fell to 1-2.

Shore Reg. 0 15 0 7—22

Barnegat 7 7 8 6—28

FIRST QUARTER

B — Crudup 10 run (kick good)

SECOND QUARTER

S — 20 run (conversion good)

B — Crudup 1 run (kick good)

S — 70 pass (kick good)

THIRD QUARTER

B — Crudup 15 run (Good run)

FOURTH QUARTER

B — Scott 80 punt return (conversion fail)

S — 40 pass (kick good)

Records— B 2-1, S 1-2.

