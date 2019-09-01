Coach: Rick Blasi (11-24-1)

2018 record: 5-12

Group: S.J. Group II

What to watch: The Bengals lost eight starters to graduation and will only feature five upperclassmen this season. Barnegat will need to rely on large freshman and sophomore classes, including second-year forward Izzy Guiro. Jill Jankowski, a junior forward, and Torre Stanish, a senior midfielder, will be the leaders on a young roster.

“If we have a few of these underclassmen step up in key spots and can compete on a varsity level along with our key returners (and) produce like they did last year, we will be very competitive,” Blasi said. “It definitely is a rebuilding year, but the potential is there to have a solid season.”

