Coach: Rick Blasi (11-24-1)
2018 record: 5-12
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Bengals lost eight starters to graduation and will only feature five upperclassmen this season. Barnegat will need to rely on large freshman and sophomore classes, including second-year forward Izzy Guiro. Jill Jankowski, a junior forward, and Torre Stanish, a senior midfielder, will be the leaders on a young roster.
“If we have a few of these underclassmen step up in key spots and can compete on a varsity level along with our key returners (and) produce like they did last year, we will be very competitive,” Blasi said. “It definitely is a rebuilding year, but the potential is there to have a solid season.”
