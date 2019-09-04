Coach: Jaime DiStefano

2018 record: 10-8-1

Group: S.J. Group II

What to watch: Barnegat lost only one senior to graduation and should be competitive. The Bengals have forwards Shannon Schiverea and Haleigh Dengler, and midfielder Maddie Schleicher. Other key players include forward-midfielder Julianna Cannizzaro and midfielder Brooke West. Freshmen Patience Mares and Camryn White are good prospects.

“I think we’ll be ahead in the conference (Shore B South),” DiStefano said. “We came out of the woodwork last year by going from four wins to 10 wins (in DiStefano’s first year as coach). The kids have played together since sixth grade and have really good chemistry.”

