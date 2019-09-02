Coach: Kevin Peters (first season)

2018 record: 6-11

Group: S.J. Group II

What to watch: The Bengals return 13 seniors, including midfielders Grady Edwards, Matt White, Alex Cernansky, Alex Zuniga, forward Justin Gomez and defender Sean Toner. Barnegat’s senior leadership is one of its biggest strengths.

“Our expectation is to be competitive in every game we play this season,” Peters said. “We have a lot of different pieces that we typically haven’t had in the past. We have a deep roster that I believe will get Barnegat’s name out there in Shore Conference soccer.”

