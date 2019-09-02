Coach: Kevin Peters (first season)
2018 record: 6-11
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Bengals return 13 seniors, including midfielders Grady Edwards, Matt White, Alex Cernansky, Alex Zuniga, forward Justin Gomez and defender Sean Toner. Barnegat’s senior leadership is one of its biggest strengths.
“Our expectation is to be competitive in every game we play this season,” Peters said. “We have a lot of different pieces that we typically haven’t had in the past. We have a deep roster that I believe will get Barnegat’s name out there in Shore Conference soccer.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.