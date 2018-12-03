Feds investigate A.C. mayor's home
Federal authorities searched the home of Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., for more than four hours Monday morning. Officials said the FBI and the Internal Revenue Service were at Gilliam's home "in an official capacity to execute a search warrant."
Shore homeowners say no to new rental taxes. The potential of a series of new state taxes, which would add-on to the cost of summer home rentals, has a groups of homeowners fighting back. Learn more about the NJ Shore Coalition and the transient accommodations taxes here.
Is a solution in sight to save the East Point Lighthouse? The more than 160-year-old structure on the Delaware Bay is increasingly threatened by rising sea levels and beach erosion. Officials think they may have a way to save it.
A federal grant will go to creating mental health programs for New Jersey's veterans. State hospital and mental health organizations have banned together to address mental health care issues in military veterans as well as their families.
Remembering President George H.W. Bush. Watch live stream coverage of the former president's funeral.
Eagles ...