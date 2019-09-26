SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center is proud to recognize Deb DuPont, R.N., of Ocean City, as its September Guardian Angel of the Month for providing passionate and exceptional care to Shore’s patients.
The Guardian Angel Program was established to enable members of the community to say thank you to a special Shore caregiver through a donation to the medical center.
DuPont began her career at Shore in the ICU, later joining the cardiac catheterization lab and interventional radiology department in 2017. She is an exemplary nurse and a team player, according to Jen Pero, R.N., MSN, nurse manager of cardiac catheterization and interventional radiology.
“Deb is highly skilled as a nurse and extremely compassionate. The patient’s experience is a top priority for her. She also loves to educate her patients and share her knowledge with new staff as well,” Pero says.
Recently, a patient DuPont cared for made a Guardian Angel donation in her honor and had this to say about her:
“Deb has always been there to hold my hand and has been so supportive. She is the sister I never had.”
DuPont enjoys outdoor activities, traveling, walking her dogs and spending time with her children.
The Guardian Angel program recognizes anyone who works at Shore Medical Center and makes an impact and difference in your care or experience. Guardian Angels are recognized among their peers and are presented with a special Guardian Angel pin at Shore Medical Center’s annual pinning ceremony. If you, a family member or friend would like to honor a Shore Medical Center Guardian Angel, please contact the Shore Medical Center Planned Giving and Development Department at 609-653-3800 or GiveToShore.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.