SJTA revenue down 66% due to COVID-19; toll hike plan still concerns public: There was nothing on the agenda related to the SJTA’s proposed $500 million capital improvement plan or proposed 37% toll increases, but the subject dominated the public comment period of Wednesday's meeting.
With summer on the way, Cape weighs new options for restaurants: With the expectation that COVID-19 will be with us through the summer, shore towns are looking at new ways for restaurants to operate in the peak tourist season.
Gym owner who defied COVID-19 mandate speaks out about 2007 drunken driving crash that killed Galloway man: Ian Smith, co-owner of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday morning detailing the crash that killed 19-year-old Kevin Ade, saying his past has nothing to do with the gym’s reopening.
Report: Schools must consider mental health, funding, staffing to reopen: On Wednesday, the New Jersey School Boards Association released a report detailing some of the biggest issues that need to be addressed if and when students return to the classroom in the fall.
ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway rescheduled to the fall: The Classic is an integral part of the South Jersey sports scene, having raised more than $35 million for charity since ShopRite became the presenting sponsor in 1992.
WATCH: Senate President Sweeney talks about the reopening of Atlantic City casinos: Sweeney met with The Press of Atlantic City editorial board Tuesday.
