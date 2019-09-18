Barnegat Football Practice

The Barnegat High School football team works on a sweep play during practice in August.

Shore Regional (1-1) at Barnegat (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday

Senior linebacker Dominick Aneses leads the Barnegat defense with 24 tackles, seven for losses. Shore Regional lost in overtime to Holmdel 26-23 last Friday.

