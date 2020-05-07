You didn't read the headline wrong. I know, I know, it's usually "Short term pain for long term gain" (something maybe you say at the gym getting ready for beach season?). The headline is true, though.
When it comes to greenhouse gas emissions, we have seen a reduction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to NASA. That's having great benefits, like cleaner air and higher visiblity, like the majestic photos from the Himalayas. However, it's only a drop in the bucket when tackling the long term effects of climate change. This quote from Anthony Broccoli, distinguished professor and the chair of the Department of Environmental Sciences at Rutgers University, sums it up.
“It’s like filling up a bathtub without the drain. If you turn off the water for a little while and then turn it back it on, you’re only delaying the amount of time it takes to fill it up. ... What’s really needed to stay below the 2-degree threshold is a much larger reduction in emissions that stays into the future.”
The lives lost from the pandemic are tragic and I don't believe it's stretch to say that business as usual would be better than these short term gains. However, like the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 and Superstorm Sandy, we made changes for the better. Strict fire codes and a more resilient Jersey Shore are the example. As the article reports, perhaps we can use this time to better our environmental as well as public health.
New Podcast Out and it's All About April's Lion Roar
Can lions roar twice? We all know it does at the beginning of March. However, April was roaring just as much, if not more so. From 81 mph gusts, to roofs being ripped off to chilly weather and even a few snowflakes.
The Something in the Air podcast / vodcast did our monthly recap of the month that was. New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson and I, who both share a birthday soon on May 13, go through it all. The temperature and rainfall numbers were actually pretty close to normal, but the winds and snow season were definitely not.
Coming Up...
Winter jackets and potential frosts. Nope, I'm not kidding! It'll be a Mother's Day Weekend with weather more suitable for St. Patrick's Day. After rain Friday afternoon and night which, by the way, may mean snow in the far northern part of the state, we go into a polar plunge, for May standards. Wind chills will be around 32 to start Saturday. Then, only mid-50s for highs on a chilly northwest wind. A frost will be possible Mother's Day morning.
Also, there will be no Something in the Air newsletter next week. I'll be away from the office (and my birthday will be Wednesday, too). We'll see you right before Memorial Day Weekend!
Front Fact
Our latest ever freeze, on record, at Atlantic City International airport was May 21, 1992.
