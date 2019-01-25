Carousel Atlantic City icon1.jpg

ATLANTIC CITY — Police recovered a sawed-off shotgun from a city man during his arrest this week for threatening a woman with a knife.

Police were called to a residence at the Vermont Plaza Apartments at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a man armed with a knife. The suspect, Troy Bailey, 49, was found in the lobby and detained by Officer Scott Sendrick. 

Police say that during an argument with a female friend, Bailey brought out the knife to threaten the woman. 

During their investigation, the officers recovered the knife used by Bailey and also located a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition.

Bailey is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a shotgun, certain person not to possess a weapon, simple assault, and terroristic threats.

He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

