ATLANTIC CITY — Police recovered a sawed-off shotgun from a city man during his arrest this week for threatening a woman with a knife.

Police were called to a residence at the Vermont Plaza Apartments at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a man armed with a knife. The suspect, Troy Bailey, 49, was found in the lobby and detained by Officer Scott Sendrick.

Police say that during an argument with a female friend, Bailey brought out the knife to threaten the woman.

During their investigation, the officers recovered the knife used by Bailey and also located a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition.

Bailey is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a shotgun, certain person not to possess a weapon, simple assault, and terroristic threats.

He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Anyone with information about this accident can contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with "ACPD."