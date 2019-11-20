The “Show Us Your Rack” parade, part of the Shop Local Shopping Extravaganza on Nov. 30, will feature business owners wheeling down Ventnor Avenue decorated wardrobe, garment, valet or restaurant kitchen racks with a theme that reflects their business, according to a news release from the association. The parade starts at noon and runs from Washington to Essex avenues.
The event will include sidewalk sales, a Santa parade with city police and firefighters, Toys for Kids, WAYV, holiday characters and more, according to the release. There will be children’s activities at Essex Avenue, including free pizza, soda, face painting and giveaways, and visits with a Santa who is fluent in American Sign Language.
