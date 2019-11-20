nws_margatesbs

Margate held it's small business Saturday along Ventnor Avenue and Bocca restaurant, the Philly Phanatic and Santa stopped by as well. Margate NJ. November 24, 2018 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)

The “Show Us Your Rack” parade, part of the Shop Local Shopping Extravaganza on Nov. 30, will feature business owners wheeling down Ventnor Avenue decorated wardrobe, garment, valet or restaurant kitchen racks with a theme that reflects their business, according to a news release from the association. The parade starts at noon and runs from Washington to Essex avenues.

The event will include sidewalk sales, a Santa parade with city police and firefighters, Toys for Kids, WAYV, holiday characters and more, according to the release. There will be children’s activities at Essex Avenue, including free pizza, soda, face painting and giveaways, and visits with a Santa who is fluent in American Sign Language.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments