Is another casino coming to Atlantic City? 

Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City
Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City. July 9, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

The owner of the Showboat hotel has plans to construct a new casino next door in order to work around an existing prohibition on gambling at the Boardwalk property.

Arteriors opening at Showboat
Zachary Katzen, Program Director Atlantic City Arts Foundation talks about the art exhibit taking place inside the Showboat in Atlantic City Thursday March 14, 2019. Press of Atlantic the City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
