Is another casino coming to Atlantic City?
The owner of the Showboat hotel has plans to construct a new casino next door in order to work around an existing prohibition on gambling at the Boardwalk property.
Atlantic City set to join South Jersey towns banning recreational marijuana sales as statewide legalization looms. The city's governiing officials will introduce a resolution stating the city will only authorized the sale and distribution of legal cannabis if tax revenue benefits the area.
Traffic lights out in Atlantic City draw business owners' ire “It’s horribly dangerous,” said Nick Russo, as he pointed at the blinking yellow light on Pacific Avenue and the blinking red light at Florida Avenue. According to Russo, waiting to get the light fixed is an all too familiar occurrence.
Inside ARTteriors A multi-artist exhibit highlighting the rebirth opened last weekend in the Showboat hotel. See a gallery of the art and artists here.