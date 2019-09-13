No casino gaming, no problem for Showboat. The noncasino hotel is a mix of esports, wrestling, celebrity boxing, geek-culture events, vegan festivals, luxury apartments and a top-of-the-line fitness center, anything that will attract people away from the casinos.
Online gaming and sports betting contributed heavily to a double-digit percentage increase in gaming revenue for the city's nine casinos last month.
The case against an Ocean City lifeguard accused of fondling himself in front of a woman over the summer could be headed for a resolution. Christopher Denn's attorney, John Tumelty, said he is in talks with the Prosecutor’s Office and is optimistic the case will be resolved before indictment.
High school football returns. Absegami vs. Mainland highlights this weekend's slate of games. Want the latest information on high school football? Subscribe to our newsletter.
The case against vaping: Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Thursday establishing a task force to come up with recommendations on vaping amid a nationwide scare over severe lung illness and deaths tied to electronic cigarettes.
