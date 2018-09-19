Things are getting spooky down at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City this weekend as the New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival rolls into town for three days of macabre memories. The event will feature everything from cosplay to toys and merch, posters, DVDs as well as autograph signings from celebrities including Cassandra Peterson (better known as Elvira), Linda Blair, Dee Snider and more. There will also be a film festival featuring indie horror films and shorts as well as Q&A panels and more. The event runs Friday to Sunday, Sept. 21 to 23. Hours are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30 a day or $75 for all three days. Go to NewJerseyHorrorcon.com for tickets and more info.
— Ryan Loughlin