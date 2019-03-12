'It broke my heart'
Sea Isle City native Matt Vecere was among 157 people killed in an Ethiopia Airlines crash Sunday on its way to a U.N. assembly in Nairobi, Kenya. Family and friends said Vecere was known for dedicating his time and energy to helping those in need.
Sweeney wants Port Authority takeover of Atlantic City International Airport. Other political leaders said they would be on board with the Port Authority taking control over current owners, South Jersey Transit Authority, if it would result in more flights to the underutilized airport.
Can brine shrimp become a renewable food source for astronauts making long trips through space? That's the question behind an experience designed by Ocean City High School students, set to be tested on the International Space Station this summer.
Reinventing AC: 'Mighty' MaKenna Spruill weighed 13 ounces when she was born at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's Mainland Campus one year ago. Watch the AtlantiCare staff celebrate MaKenna's first birthday and read about how Atlantic City is working to reduce infant and maternal mortality.