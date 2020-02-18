Kira Sides scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Middle Township girls basketball team clinched a share of the Cape-Atlantic League United Division with a 49-32 win over OLMA on Tuesday night.

Kate Herlihy scored 23 for the winning Panthers, while Aubrey Hunter grabbed 13 rebounds and had four steals.

Jaiden Harris scored 10 and grabbed 15 rebounds for OLMA.

Middle Township 14 13 9 13 - 49

OLMA 6 13 9 4 – 32

 

OLMA – Casale 2, Prescott 3. Harris 10, Fiocchi 9, Coyle 2, Dragone 6

MT – Sides 19, Herlihy 23, Barber 5, Hunter 2

