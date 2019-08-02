Question: I would like to know anything you can tell me about an old silver-plated napkin ring given to a friend’s great-grandfather when he was a child. It is 3½ inches high, 1 7/8 inches wide, engraved with the boy’s name, and the figure of a silver eagle is perched on the ring. Marked “Manufactured and Plated by Reed and Barton,” the napkin ring is in very good condition. — L. V., Salem
Answer: Although presently used as decoration for dining and party tables, napkin rings are relics from a time when table linens were not changed every day and it was necessary to identify which napkin had been used by each family member so that person could continue to use it until it was laundered. Many early napkin holders were made of bone, wood, porcelain or glass but engraved silver was a favorite.
Introduced in the early 1860’s, and first patented in 1869, napkin rings were produced by American silver and silver plate manufacturers until the first decade of the 20th century when their usefulness declined. Later, they became popular collectibles.
Originally offered as plain, wide silver rings, each inscribed with the name or initials of a family member, most were advertised and sold through catalogs. By the 1870’s, hundreds of designs representing an owner’s interests or occupation as well as pets, sports, hobbies and nursery rhymes or story characters were available for children and adults.
Soon, napkin rings were used as a training tool for Victorian children by showing them how to correctly roll their cloth napkins and insert them in the rings each time a meal was finished.
Your napkin ring decorated with a figurative American eagle was made by Reed & Barton, a Massachusetts company founded by Henry Reed and Charles Barton in 1840 and incorporated in 1888. The firm designed and created sterling and silver-plated flatware and holloware.
Following Reed & Barton’s bankruptcy filing in 2015, Lenox Company acquired the firm’s assets.
Recently, a signed Reed & Barton silver-plated napkin ring with perched eagle in excellent condition brought $75.
Question: My Noritake salt-and-pepper shaker set in perfect condition was bought at an estate sale last year for $5. It consists of what appears to be an Asian couple. Both are dressed in long, glossy painted robes, his is blue and hers is orange. Each is marked with a stamped circle wreath of leaves that has an “M” in its center. “Noritake” is printed over the wreath’s top, “hand-painted” and “Made in Japan” are below it. I recall that for some time after World War II ended, Noritake dinnerware was very popular and would like information about this set and its possible worth. — L. W., Toms River
Answer: The mark you have described is that of the Morimura Brothers, United States importers of Japanese wares. Founded in 1876 in Tokyo, the company produced high quality, low price pottery and porcelain items made in Japan specifically for export to the United States where the Morimuras opened a New York store in 1877.
Also sold at department stores, gift shops and by mail order for many years were Morimura Noritake brand and product china curios, gift items and a line of popular dinnerware.
Your set, made after 1918, is typical of Art Deco style Noritake porcelain items with luster finish. Popular during the 1920’s and 1930’s, your figures’ Lanvin Blue and Tango Orange hues attract folks who collect Noritake and Art Deco pieces.
This year, a Noritake Art Deco salt-and-pepper shaker set like yours in perfect condition sold for $34.
