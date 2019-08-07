GOLDEN NUGGET
9 P.M. SATURDAY, AUG. 10; $79
WHAT TO EXPECT: New Jersey Italian Americans will take center stage on Saturday night when “Sinatra Meets the Sopranos” comes to the Golden Nugget Atlantic City. Singer Michael Martocci and his Ol’ Blue Eyes Orchestra will be providing the music while actors Steven Schrrripa, Michael Imperioli and Vincent Pastore provide stories from their time on the iconic television series “The Sopranos.” With “The Sopranos” celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, there’s no better time to reminisce with behind the scenes tales of drama and good times. Meanwhile, Brooklyn born Martocci grew up in a house where Frank Sinatra’s music was always present, and his goal as a performer is to keep this music alive for future generations to enjoy. He’ll provide the perfect soundtrack on Saturday as he captures the essence of Sinatra like few can.