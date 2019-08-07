Sincere Rhea at Groups 2019

St. Augustine Prep senior Sincere Rhea won state titles in the 400 and 110 hurdles. He also finished second in the 200.

Rhea established himself as one of the nation's top scholastic hurdlers and one of the state's top track and field athletes in 2019. Rhea won the boys 400-meter dash at the outdoor track and field Meet of Champions in 47.89 seconds.

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

