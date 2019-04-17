040719_spt_buena

St. Augustine's Sincere Rhea, left, wins a 4 X 1 race during the Buena Relays on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

The St. Augustine Prep senior finished second in the 110-meter hurdles in 13.81 seconds at the Bullis Bulldog Invitational in Maryland last Saturday. That time is the fastest in the state this spring.

