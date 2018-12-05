Sarbjeet Devi Absegami

Claudia Mairone Mainland Regional

Samantha Phung Egg Harbor Township

Saloni Garg Oakcrest

Julia Harrington Hammonton

Jordan Moyer Ocean City

Sophia Pasquale Holy Spirit

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments