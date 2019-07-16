Morey's Park

Pamela Dollak of AC Weekly and At The Shore at Morey’s Park. July 10, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

I am not a beer girl, but hey, when in Wildwood one needs to try the Wild Wooder, a special collaboration between Morey’s and Cape May Brewing Co. You know what? It was good. Light, but with hints of straw and hay and very refreshing on a hot day.

