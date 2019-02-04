Atlantic City's Sister Jean's Kitchen forced out
City officials have deemed the 163-year-old church that houses the kitchen, forcing the decades-old charity to vacate the premises by Thursday. Further complicating matters, plans to relocate have fallen apart.
Vegas not interested in Miss America The home of the 2020 Miss America pageant is still up in the air, however Las Vegas officials said a return to the city is not in the cards.
Gov. Phil Murphy signs $15 minimum wage bill, causing South Jersey businesses to rethink hiring practices and find new ways to remain competitive for growing industry against other states.
