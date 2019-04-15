Home-court advantage? Warriors had it, now 76ers need it

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown, left, and Joel Embiid, right, of Cameroon, look up at the scoreboard during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Nets won 111-102. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Sixers made a change in their rotation Monday night.

They played James Ennis off the bench and did not play T.J. McConnell or Jonathan Simons during crucial minutes.

“It’s a difficult decision,” Brown said. “TJ has been part off a bloodline for a while. James ability to stretch the court a little bit more influenced that decision.”

Ennis scored six points in 12 minutes.  The Sixers also wanted Butler to play point guard when Simmons was on the bench.

“I thought T.J. handled it as we all guessed he would,” Brown said. “He’s a wonderful teammate.”

 

