CAMDEN — Matisse Thybulle shifted to the edge of his chair and watched the start of the NBA free agency period with a bit more interest Sunday night.

"This year was different than any other year," the Philadelphia 76ers' first-round draft choice said Monday. "Now, it kind of affects me. I was learning where my teammates were going, what teammates I was going to have. It was a kind of cool. I was a little more invested than before."

Philadelphia remade its roster with several stunning moves Sunday.

Thybulle and several other young Sixers were at the team's training facility to practice for the NBA Las Vegas Summer League, which begins Friday.

But the moves the Sixers made Sunday were among the main topics of conversation Monday.

Philadelphia signed five-time NBA All-Star Al Horford and re-signed Tobias Harris and Mike Scott.

Philadelphia also is in the process of finalizing a sign-and-trade deal that would send Jimmy Butler to Miami for a package of players that includes Heat guard Josh Richardson.

In addition to losing Butler, the Sixers saw J.J. Redick leave for the New Orleans Pelicans.

"I never knew it was that crazy," Sixers swingman Zhaire Smith said of all the transactions.

The Sixers' moves will not become official until Saturday at the earliest, so Philadelphia brass couldn't discuss the changes Monday.

But a few things were abundantly clear.

With Ben Simmons, 22, Joel Embiid, 25, Richardson, 25, and Harris, 26, the Sixers have one of the most talented and young cores in the NBA.

And with the 6-foot-10 Simmons, 7-2 Embiid, 6-5 Richardson, 6-9 Harris and 6-10 Horford, the Sixers will feature one of the league's tallest starting lineups.

"I was texting my friends while we watching all the free agency stuff," Thybulle said, "and literally one of the first things I said was, 'Our team is huge.' It's going to be intimidating for other teams."

But as young and talented as the starters are, Philadelphia will need players such as Smith and Thybulle to provide depth and quality play off the bench.

Smith, 20, was the 16th pick in the 2018 NBA draft. He was slowed last season by a broken left foot and allergic food reaction that one point caused the 6-4 Smith to lose 35 pounds. When he returned to the court, he couldn't dunk.

Smith got a confidence boost when he played some minutes toward the end of last season. He's spent the offseason working on his skills.

"I just want to work on my overall game," he said. "Ball-handling, shooting, defense, everything. Having the whole the package."

The Sixers selected Thybulle, 22, with the 20th pick in the first round of this year's draft. The University of Washington standout is known for his defense. Monday's practice was his first official one with the team.

"Now that we've got our little team together, starting to build relationships, get a flow, learn some of the plays" he said, "its starting to feel real."

When not practicing, the 6-5 Thybulle has tried to get to know Philadelphia by walking around the city. He's already been recognized a few times.

"I just want to be comfortable," he said when asked what he wanted to accomplish in Las Vegas. "I want to be comfortable with the pace of the game, how physical it is on defense. I feel like with comfort comes growth."