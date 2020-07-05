The 76ers will face the Memphis Grizzlies on July 24 at Walt Disney World in Orlando in the first of three scrimmages before the NBA restart.
The Sixers will then face the Oklahoma City Thunder two days later before facing the Dallas Mavericks on July 28.
The Sixers are one of 22 teams participating in the NBA restart at Disney. They will travel to Disney's "bubble" site Thursday and partake in training until July 29.Then, they'll open their eight-game regular season on Aug. 1 against the Indiana Pacers.
The playoffs are set for Aug. 17. The Sixers are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference.
— Keith Pompey, The Philadelphia Inquirer
