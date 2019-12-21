The South Jersey Transportation Authority is accepting bids for water main service upgrades to the Atlantic City Expressway. Work includes transfer of water services and connection to a larger, existing main and construction of a proposed meter pit and backflow preventer hot box. Bids will be read at 1 p.m. Jan. 23.

