The South Jersey Transportation Authority is calling for bids for a resurfacing project on the Atlantic City Expressway. The project includes resurfacing several westbound sections of the expressway, including both shoulders and resurfacing to the existing concrete median barrier and steel beam guide rail. Work areas include the Interchange 9 off ramp and on ramp, Interchange 12 off ramp and Interchange 14 on ramp. Bids will be read 11 a.m. Jan. 23. 

