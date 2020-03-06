Atlantic City Expressway, Pleasantville Toll Plaza

The South Jersey Transportation Authority called for bids for water main service upgrades to the Atlantic City Expressway. The project includes transfer of water services and connections from the existing 4" HDPE water main to the existing 6" (fire service) metallic water main, construction of the proposed meter pit and backflow preventer hot box, select relay of proposed 6" water main with mechanicals and other work. Bids will be read 1 p.m. March 18 in the administration building, Farley Service Plaza, Atlantic City Expressway milepost 21.3.

