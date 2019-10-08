The South Jersey Transportation Authority has called for bids for elevator rehabilitation and sewer projects at the Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township.
The Schindler elevator, constructed in 1996, needs upgrading work done to the elevator's interior finishes, elevator door (car and hoistway) finishes, a new stainless-steel ceiling with lighting, a new car operating panel (C.O.P), new hall stations and cleaning and buffing of the elevator jambs. Mechanically and electrically, the elevator will require new spring mounted roller guides, new hydraulic pistons seals and new code compliant hoistway lighting and GFCI power.
Work to the sewer includes installing of a new 6-inch gravity sanitary sewer line from the Employee Parking Lot (269 Lot) connecting to the existing sanitary sewer main near the Garage Entrance.
Bids will be opened and read for the elevator and sewer projects at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 24, respectively.
