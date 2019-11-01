The South Jersey Transportation Authority is calling for bids for a rehabilitation project for Bridge 28, the McGahn Bridge, which links the Atlantic City Expressway to with Atlantic City's streets. Tasks include reconstruction of the existing fender and dolphin system, installing riprap around exposed underwater pier footings and concrete repairs. Also included in the contract plans are repairs to the boat ramp near the Atlantic City-Brigantine Connector. Bids will be read 11 a.m. Nov. 21 at the authority's administration building at the Farley Service Plaza.
